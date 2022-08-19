2022 Motorola Edge is official

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The motorola edge features a 50 MP high-res camera system, offering OIS and omni-directional PDAF technology, delivering our fastest, smoothest and most accurate autofocus yet. The 50 MP2 main camera combines every 4 pixels into one large ultra pixel for 4x better light sensitivity than standard pixel technology. Fit all your friends in the frame with a 13 MP ultrawide lens that also enhances brightness, and get even closer to the action with Macro Vision. For selfies, the new motorola edge packs in a 32 MP front camera featuring a RGBC color filter for enhanced image quality in challenging lighting conditions.

We know an amazing camera experience extends beyond ultra high-res sensors. That’s why Motorola has created software to help our consumers tell the stories they want. Count on dynamic features such as Auto Night Vision, Dual Capture, Spot Color mode, super slow-mo video, document scanner and more to do just that.

Plus, with 256 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage3, you have tons of room for your photos and videos. As an added bonus, the new motorola edge will include 100GB of Google One access for 12 months, on us. With Google One, you get the peace of mind of having extra cloud storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, plus seamless phone backup and enhanced security features.4

