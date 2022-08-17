Motorola Moto Tab G62 gets official

The new Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet is now official and the device comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display.

The display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels and it comes with and the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor.

The tablet also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

Other specifications on the Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet will include a single camera on the front of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the new Motorola tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The tablet also comes with a 7,700 mAh battery and it comes with 20W fast charging and USB-C, there will be two versions of the tablet available.

One model is a WiFi-only tablet and the second is an LTE tablet, the WiFi model will retail for INR 15,999 which is about $201. The LTE model will retail for INR 17,999 which is about $226.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals