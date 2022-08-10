Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week

Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62.

The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features.

Experience incredible performance of Powerful Snapdragon® 680 processor in the all-new #mototabg62. Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU & Qualcomm® Kryo™ 265 CPU Enjoy fast, fluid gaming & do a lot more without losing momentum. Launching 17th August on @Flipkart. #EntertainmentUnleashed — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 9, 2022

The new Motorola Moto Tab G62 Android tablet will come with a 10.6-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution.

The tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it will have a range of RAM and storage options. The tablet will also come with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The Moto Tab G62 will apparently come with quad speakers with Dolby Audio and a 3.5mm audio jack, the tablet will feature a 7,700 mAh battery and it will feature 20W fast charging via USB-C. There will be two models available, one with WiFi and one with LTE.

As yet there are no details on how much this new Motorola Android tablet will retail for, we will have more details when it launches next week. As soon as we get some details on pricing and a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

