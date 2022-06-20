Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet appears on Google Play

It looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch a new android tablet, the Motorola Moto Tab G62 as the device was recently spotted on Google Play.

The tablet was recently spotted on the Google Play Supported device list and the new Motorola Moto Tab G62 is listed with two model numbers, XT-2261-1 and XT2261-2. These are the WiFi and LTE versions of this new Android tablet.

As yet there are no details on what sort of specifications this new Motorola Android Tablet will come with.

The last tablet launched by Motorola was the Motorola Tab G70, this tablet comes with a an 11 inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the Moto Tab G70 include a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back, on the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the tablet, there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

As soon as we get some more details on this new Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet and some photos of the device, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

