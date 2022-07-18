2022 Kia Xceed crossover unveiled

Kia has unveiled its new crossover, the 2022 Kia Xceed and the new model comes with an updated design and a new range of trim models.

The new 2022 Kia Xceed now comes in GT-line versions which are designed to be more sporty and the car comes with 204 PS.

The new XCeed integrates a number of design changes alongside a competitive powertrain line-up that includes mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel versions. Both the exterior and interior have been enhanced to better match the sporty urban nature of the XCeed and make it an even more distinctive member of the wider Ceed model family.

The inclusion of a sporty, GT-line specification for the first time, combined with a petrol engine that produces 204ps, offers an exciting and dynamic driving experience. This dedicated sporty model captures the imagination and evokes an emotional reaction by appealing to customers who want the rational benefits of a larger vehicle without compromising on their sense of style or sportiness. A standout model in the XCeed range, the GT-line defies expectations with its unique sporty design and GT-inspired performance.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Kia Xceed crossover over at Kia’s website at the link below, as yet there is no detail on pricing.

Source Kia

