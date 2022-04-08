Kia Sportage Hybrid Pricing Revealed

Kia confirmed pricing on its new hybrid SUV, the 2023 Sportage HEV. The vehicle comes in three grades, including the LX, EX, and SX-Prestige. However, only the entry-level LX version is available in front-wheel-drive. All other versions are all-wheel drive only.
Sportage HEV LX in front-wheel drive is $27,290. Optioning that model with all-wheel drive pushes the price to $29,090. The LX AWD is priced at $30,990, while the SX-Prestige is priced at $36,190. None of those MSRPs includes the $1215 destination charge.
The vehicle uses a 227 horsepower turbo hybrid powertrain, delivering a targeted 39 MPG. Kia promises over 500 miles of driving range and promises best in class rear legroom and cargo space. Sportage HEV will land at dealerships this spring.