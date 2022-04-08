Kia Sportage Hybrid Pricing Revealed

Kia confirmed pricing on its new hybrid SUV, the 2023 Sportage HEV. The vehicle comes in three grades, including the LX, EX, and SX-Prestige. However, only the entry-level LX version is available in front-wheel-drive. All other versions are all-wheel drive only.

Sportage HEV LX in front-wheel drive is $27,290. Optioning that model with all-wheel drive pushes the price to $29,090. The LX AWD is priced at $30,990, while the SX-Prestige is priced at $36,190. None of those MSRPs includes the $1215 destination charge.

The vehicle uses a 227 horsepower turbo hybrid powertrain, delivering a targeted 39 MPG. Kia promises over 500 miles of driving range and promises best in class rear legroom and cargo space. Sportage HEV will land at dealerships this spring.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals