2022 iPad Air with M1 chip gets benchmarked

Apple recently launched its 2022 iPad Air, the device will go on sale this Friday the 18th of March and the tablet is currently available to pre-order.

The design of the 2022 iPad Air has not changed since the previous model, what makes this new model different is the processor, it is powered by an M1 Apple silicon processor.

This is the same processor that Apple uses in its iPad Pro, the iPad Air costs $599 and the iPad Pro costs $799.

The updated iPad Air has recently been benchmarked on the Geekbench benchmarks, this has revealed that Apple has not downclocked the M1 processor in the iPad Air.

The M1 iPad Air scored 1,700 on the single-core benchmark and 7,200 on the multi-core benchmark, this is very similar to the performance of the iPad Pro.

The performance of this new iPad is significantly higher than the model it replaces, the CPU performance has been increased between 60 to 70 percent over the previous model. This makes the device a worthy upgrade over the previous-generation iPad Air.

Other upgrades on the 2022 iPad Air include updated cameras with a 12-megapixel camera on the front that supports Apple’s Center Stage. It also comes with 5G connectivity in the WiFi and Cellular model of the tablet.

Source MacRumors

