2022 Bronco Raptor may be in the works

An interesting report is making the rounds that claims the Ford Bronco ordering system shows two different Raptor trims coming for the 2022 model year. Previously, rumors had suggested that a Bronco trim called the Warthog was in the works, but there’s a suggestion that was a trick.

According to reports, a Bronco E5J body style has been confirmed and a Raptor equipment package in a database used for the Ford ordering system. Since Ford has invested so much into its Raptor for the F-150 pickup, enthusiasts should be glad to hear that name will be used instead of Warthog.

We also hope that with Ford expanding the Raptor name outside of its full-size truck, perhaps this opens the door for a Ranger Raptor to come to the US finally. One bit of bad news about the Bronco Raptor is it will reportedly only come on the four-door Bronco. A base Raptor trim and a higher tier Raptor trim are expected.

