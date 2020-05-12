2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition is still ugly

Toyota has announced a special 20th-anniversary edition of the Prius hybrid. The special edition is supposed to be sportier-looking and will be available in a limited run of 2020 units. All 2020 units will be based on the XLE FWD Prius.

Only two colors will be offered for the special edition, including Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl. Both color options will have black trim and a color-keyed rear spoiler. Both also still have the quirky, rather unattractive style that the Prius is known for.

The 2020 Edition model has black inserts for the 17-inch alloy wheels, blackout headlight components and trim, black B-pillars, and black mirror housings. The car has 2020 insignia on the key fob and floor mats. It also gets a 2020 insignia key fob and formats, along with a black shift knob and black interior A-pillar trim. The HVAC vents are also smoked on the inside. Other than style, the car has the same powertrain promising 54 MPG in the city and 50 MPG on the highway.

