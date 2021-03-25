New 2021 Panasonic OLED TVs get official

Panasonic has unveiled its new 2021 OLED TVs which will join the existing range and will include the JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 series.

The JZ980 series will come kin a choice of 65 inch or 55 inch models and there will also be a 48 inch model, all models will come with the latest technology.

On top of that the company has also announced a new range of LED TVs which will include the JX940 series (75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch), the JX850 series (65-inch, 58-inch, 50-inch, 40-inch), and JX800 series (65-inch, 58-inch, 50-inch, 40-inch).

For OLED, Panasonic has complemented the flagship JZ2000 with the new JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 series, with the latter three series available in 65-inch, 55-inch and – new for 2021 – 48-inch sizes. As with the JZ2000, these sets benefit from the colour tuning of Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3, and a trusted collaborator of some of the world’s best filmmakers.

All of the OLED TVs include the new HCX Pro AI processor that was announced with the JZ2000, enabling the new Auto AI picture mode. Auto AI helps deliver an optimum experience to viewers by accurately detecting what kind of content is being viewed – for example, cinema or sports – and then automatically adjusts the picture quality.

Source Panasonic

