2021 Hyundai Elantra and Elantra Hybrid debut

Hyundai has announced the official premiere of the all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid cars. Both are four-door models and have segment-first Hyundai Digital Key. Hyundai says the Elantra Hybrid delivers more than 50 MPG EPA estimated combined fuel economy. The Hybrid has a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine combined with a lithium-ion-polymer battery and a 32 kW electric motor.

The combined output is 139 horsepower and up to 195 pound-feet of torque. The regular Elantra SC, SEL, and Limited all use the same 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson Cycle engine that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pounds-feet of torque. Standard Elantra sedans use a new Intelligent Variable Transmission while the Hybrid uses a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Vehicles also include a significant number of standard safety features and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Inside the car is a 10.25-inch information-display cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system. The cars also have 64 color mood lighting and more. Vehicles will be available in Q4 2020 at an undisclosed price.

