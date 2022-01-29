CTECHi sine wave 2,000w power station with 2,074Wh battery from $999

The CTECHi sine wave power station offers 2,074Wh and a 2,000W power output and is equipped with 17 different ports allowing you to connect almost anything and power it wherever you may be. Perfect for both home and outdoor use the power station is perfect as an emergency backup power source or to charge your favorite devices when camping.

When flat the CTECHi power station will charge from flat to full in just 90 minutes and features a bidirectional inverter and a safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery producing pure sine wave power suitable for medical machinery, computers and your everyday mobile gadgets. Founded in 2005, CTECHi is an innovative company with years of experience and a specialty in LiFePO4 batteries, from 200W to 15KW.

Portable 2,000w power station

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $999 or £749 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Electricity is an increasingly scarce resource, especially in the digital age when equipment requires so much power. The easiest and most convenient way to keep all your necessary equipment charged up at all times is to keep a portable power supply nearby. CTECHi ST2000 utilizes automotive-grade power cells so that it has a longer cycle life and stronger charging and discharging performance. Besides its advanced power cells, ST2000’s excellent performance is due to its intelligent algorithms and high-performance control chips to ensure safe and efficient charging as well as extend battery life.”

If the CTECHi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the CTECHi power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“The sudden loss of electricity can cause severe damage to electrical equipment. This is why the CTECHi ST2000 was thoughtfully designed as an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with a bypass system to make sure the electricity supply is always available. All you need to do is connect the CTECHi ST2000 to a power outlet, connect your device to the CTECHi ST2000, and power from the power station will be automatically activated in 15 milliseconds in case of a power outage.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the power station, jump over to the official CTECHi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

