20 New iOS 17.5 Features Revealed

Apple’s iOS 17.5 will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and the video below from iReviews walks us through 20 new features that are coming in this update, the software is currently in beta testing.

Whether you’re a podcast aficionado, a news junkie, or someone who appreciates finer controls in your apps, this update has something intriguing for everyone. Here’s a rundown of the top features and changes you’ll find in iOS 17.5.

Podcast Widget Revamp

The Podcast widget on your home screen now reflects the vibrant colors of the podcast’s album art currently playing. This small yet visually appealing change makes your podcast experience more personalized and dynamic.

News App Upgrades

The Apple News app receives significant improvements:

A new ‘Save Stories’ feature lets you bookmark articles for later, complete with a straightforward management option.

An offline mode ensures you can catch up on articles even without an internet connection.

The addition of Quartiles, a puzzle game exclusive to Apple News+ subscribers, makes news reading more engaging.

Integration with Game Center introduces leaderboards right within the News app, adding a competitive edge to your reading habits.

New automatic download settings and optimized storage options help manage data and space efficiently, downloading smaller images where possible.

Enhanced TV and Books Apps in iOS 17.5

The TV app now allows for sharing entire shows with friends and family, enhancing social interaction.

For avid readers, the Books app includes a new reading goal counter and an improved user interface to manage finished books better.

FaceTime Enhancements

Enhance your privacy in group calls with the ability to block all participants simultaneously. This feature is particularly useful for managing larger groups and maintaining control over your call environment.

Privacy and Security Settings

A new dedicated section under Privacy and Security settings in web browsers makes access easier and more intuitive.

Improved Accessibility controls offer enhanced management for invalid switch setups, ensuring a better user experience for those with special needs.

Robust Security Updates

Receive notifications for non-Apple tracking devices, which enhances your security and awareness of your surroundings.

Apps requesting altitude data now come with improved privacy settings, giving you more control over the information you share.

Additional Noteworthy iOS 17.5 Features

In compliance with new EU regulations, iOS 17.5 allows users to install apps directly from developers’ websites, a move that fosters open software ecosystems.

iPad users can rejoice as extended battery health reporting features are now available, ensuring you keep tabs on your device’s battery life with greater accuracy.

Lastly, code discoveries suggest that Apple Pencil 3 support is on the horizon, hinting at future compatibility with new devices.

These updates collectively focus on refining user interaction, enhancing app functionality, and bolstering security and privacy measures on iOS devices. If you are wondering how these changes will affect your daily device use, you will be pleased to know that the integration of these features is designed to make your iOS experience more intuitive and enjoyable. As you explore iOS 17.5, the seamless incorporation of these features is likely to enhance both the functionality and enjoyment of your device. The final version of iOS 17.5 will be released sometime in May.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



