New Google password manager features make it easier to stay secure

Google has today enhanced its its password manager by rolling out five new features to make it even more secure and enhancing its usability making it even easier to use. New features include a dedicated space and shortcut on Chrome desktops, more authentication methods for desktop users, the ability to save notes about your accounts and import login details from other password managers if needed.

Finally Google has added a great feature that allows users to find reused and weak passwords on the Apple iOS platform. Making it easy to make sure that all your logins on your Apple devices are as good as they can be to help protect your important files and services. Password Checkup on iOS will flag weak and reused passwords and will be rolling out to the iPhone, iPad and Apple devices in the coming months.

“Google Password Manager now has a dedicated home in Chrome on desktop, making it easier to review all your saved online credentials or change your password settings. Check it out by clicking “Password Manager” in your Chrome menu or “Manage passwords” when Chrome prompts you to autofill a saved password.

For even quicker access, you can now create a desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager, too. Previously only available on mobile, biometric authentication is coming soon to desktop. If you enable this feature, you can require an additional layer of security before Chrome autofills your password, like fingerprint recognition, facial recognition or other methods supported by your computer’s operating system.”

“If you want to give Google Password Manager a try or you’re ready to make the switch, it’s now easy to upload your passwords from other password managers. Just export your passwords as a .csv file and import them directly into Chrome on your computer. Have multiple logins for one website?

Need to remember a pin number that goes with your password? You can now add notes to the credentials you save in Google Password Manager so all your important login details are in one place. On your computer, click the key icon when you’re logging into a website to easily review the notes you’ve saved for each account.”

“It’s also getting easier to sign into websites and view passwords with Google Password Manager on iOS. When you navigate to a log-in page in Chrome, you’ll see a larger, more tappable prompt to autofill your passwords. And when you review your saved credentials in Chrome, multiple saved accounts for one website will be conveniently grouped together.”

Source : Google



