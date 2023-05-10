Shadowman Darque Legacy horror game introduced by Blowfish Studios

The development team at Blowfish Studios has this week introduced a new horror game they are creating the for the Shadowman Darque Legacy. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the “pulse-pointed horror-action, with enthralling characters and dialogue“.

The game has been designed to allow players to explore diverse locations as well as “traverse vivid, detailed locations in the Liveside, and wade through their dark reflections in the hellish realm of the Deadside“. Players will need to shift between realms to solve unique environmental puzzles and test their mettle against monstrous, demonic bosses from the darkest pits of the Deadside.

“For centuries, the Boniface family has carried a dark legacy – the mantle of the Shadowman, walker between worlds, sworn to preserve the veil between life and death. Now, novice Shadowman Jack Boniface is thrust into the path of a growing evil that threatens everything his predecessors fought for. Building upon the decades of Shadowman tales told within Valiant Comics, this new chapter is an original story developed in partnership with Valiant Entertainment.”

Shadowman Darque Legacy

“Get ready to face your fears with SHADOWMAN Darque Legacy ! In this heart-pounding single-player action horror game, take up the scythe of novice Shadowman Jack Boniface, to defend humanity against the terrors of the Deadside. Enter a vivid, horrifying world, shifting between two planes of existence, each with their own twisted challenges. “

“Master visceral, rewarding combat with deadly supernatural weapons and brutal finishing moves, as you battle both human foes and hellish abominations. With its intriguing narrative and dark atmosphere, Shadowman offers an unforgettable experience, blending the best of the Action, Horror and Adventure genres. Don’t miss out on this unique and spine-chilling game. “

For more information on the Shadowman Darque Legacy horror game jump over to the official Blowfish Studios website by following the link below. When the game officially launches in the near future it will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic.

Source : Blowfish studios





