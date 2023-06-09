1Password password manager passkeys now available in beta release

Passkeys are set to replace the need for passwords in the coming years and this week one of the main password managers in the market 1Password. Has announced Passkey support has started to arrive in 1Password enabling users access to public beta versions of 1Password in the browser, allowing you to save and sign in to online accounts with passkeys.

1Password for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, and Linux have also been updated so you can view, edit, move, share, and delete any passkey you’ve created using 1Password. The latest password manager passkeys extensions are now available in their beta release and support the following browsers Chrome (macOS, Windows, and Linux), Firefox (macOS, Windows, and Linux), Edge (macOS, Windows, and Linux), Brave (macOS, Windows, and Linux) and Safari (macOS).

If you are unfamiliar passkeys and would like to learn more about what passkeys are and how they will soon replace passwords as the most secure system to login to your online services, devices and more. Check out our previous article.

“We’re proud to be leading the transition from passwords to passkeys, and can’t wait for you to start saving your own passkeys in 1Password. Passkeys aren’t just a new type of login. They’re a simpler, more secure alternative to passwords that will make it easier for all of us to protect our online accounts.”

Get started using passkeys with 1Password

Open a website that supports passkey login. You can find passkey-compatible sites in our passkey directory. In the latest 1Password beta apps, Watchtower will also tell you when one of your existing accounts can be secured with a passkey.

Follow the account creation process and choose the option to create your account with a passkey, rather than a password. If you’re updating an existing account, sign in as usual and look for the passkey login option in your account settings. An on-screen prompt will explain where your new passkey will be stored. If you already have an account with the website, you’ll see an option to update your current credential with the new passkey or save it as a new one. Once you’ve confirmed that the new passkey should be saved in 1Password … that’s it! You’re all done.”

Benefits of using passkeys rather than passwords

Passkeys, by design, offer users a more efficient alternative to traditional passwords. Instead of typing out or memorizing lengthy character combinations, users navigate to the respective sign-in interface and allow 1Password to facilitate the remainder of the process.

On the topic of security, passkeys boast a two-component structure, of which only one part is shared with the website during the sign-in procedure. This dual element system enhances the security layer, effectively barring unauthorized online account access unless there is physical possession of the user’s device along with a means to unlock it.

Furthermore, 1Password extends the utility of passkeys by allowing for cross-device synchronization. While some platforms limit passkey use to a single device or constrain syncing to their specific ecosystem, 1Password enables the employment of passkeys on any device and across all mainstream browsers.

The ability to consolidate digital credentials is another key feature of 1Password. It is built to securely store passkeys, passwords, and other sensitive data in a single location. The implications of this capability are twofold. Firstly, users have immediate access to their credentials. Secondly, it allows for efficient organization of these digital keys, including the use of vaults and tags.

1Password is also equipped with an intelligent sign-in system that recalls previously chosen authentication methods, thus relieving users from the decision-making fatigue that often accompanies multiple sign-in services. The application discerns the appropriate credentials for each website and login method, ensuring a correct and consistent sign-in process.

Notably, in the most recent 1Password beta apps, a feature called Watchtower has been introduced. This utility alerts users when passkey support becomes available on a website they use, keeping them informed about opportunities to further secure their accounts.

Lastly, 1Password’s design promotes the sharing of passkeys in a secure manner. Users have the option to place a passkey in a shared vault, or alternatively, grant access through item sharing. This functionality proves particularly beneficial when there is a requirement to provide account access to a coworker or family member, adding yet another layer of versatility to the application’s suite of offerings.

Source : 1Password



