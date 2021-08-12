1Password 8 password manager enter Early Access for Mac computers

1Password password manager users may be interested to know that the new update currently being created by the development team has this week been made available in Early Access for Mac computers. Following on from the earlier release of the Linux and Windows 1Password 8 Early Access application.

“Mac has always held a special place in my heart. Roustem and I created the very first version of 1Password on our Mac PowerBooks way back in 2006. And our love has continued throughout our 15-year history. When we set out to create 1Password 8 we wanted to create a familiar, unified experience while staying true to what makes each platform special.”

“1Password 8 for Mac is even more powerful when paired with 1Password in your browser. When you need to log in to a site, fill a form, or enter payment information, 1Password for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge surface the relevant information and offer to fill it in for you.”

“Our new 1Password password manager apps are built in Rust, a secure systems programming language famous for its performance and safety. And if you’re a 1Password for Families or Business customer, you can now give specific friends, colleagues, or family members the ability to recover your account should you forget your password. (They will still never have access to your data.)”

“Creating new accounts on websites is a breeze with automatically generated suggested passwords — and just look at the gorgeous and more powerful save window! As always, your items are protected with strong end-to-end encryption so only you can see them. Along with your Secret Key, advanced MFA options, and secure remote password, your data has never been more secure. “

For more details on all the new features you can expect to enjoy with the new 1Password 8 password manager software jump over to the official company blog by following the link below.

Source : 1P

