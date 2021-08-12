Correct the Windows 11 Start Menu position with Stardock Start11

If you have taken advantage of Microsoft’s early access and Windows 11 download via the Windows Insiders program and have been trying out the new features of the next generation operating system but are still struggling to come to grips with the new Start Menu. You’ll be pleased to know that the Windows UX customization experts at Stardock have created a new tweak called Start11

designed to help you reset the position of the Windows 11 Start Menu.

Start11 has been specifically designed to restore the classic Windows Start Menu in both Windows 11 and the currently available Windows 10 allowing you to choose from several Start Menu layouts. The application is currently available as a beta release and is still under development with new features on their way such as :

– Significantly faster search / detailed search results

– Improved search results with new search engine

– Perform simple math problems in the search box

– Additional style options

– Enhanced productivity features

– Improved configurability of Windows 7 / Modern modes

Features you can already enjoy in the Start Menu app include the ability to integrate Stardock’s “Fences” into the Start menu as well as quickly access search on your desktop as well as add color / texture to the Start menu and taskbar to customize your installation. For more information and to download the Start11 app to restore your Windows 11 Start Menu to something a little more familiar jump over to the official Stardock website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Star11

