17 One UI 7 Features You WON’T BELIEVE Exist!

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta, built on Android 15, introduces a groundbreaking update that blends customization, visual refinement, and functional improvements. With features ranging from lock screen personalization to advanced AI integration, this update is designed to elevate how you interact with your device. Below, we break down the most compelling features that make One UI 7 a game-changer. The video below from Sam Beckman gives us a look at a range of new features in One UI 7.

Lock Screen: A Canvas for Creativity and Functionality

One UI 7 transforms the lock screen into a hub of personalization and utility. Users can now customize every aspect of their lock screen, from clock fonts and colors to the overall style, creating a truly unique look that reflects their individuality. The expanded widget options feature blurred backgrounds, providing a visually appealing way to access essential information at a glance without cluttering the screen. The redesigned lock screen shortcuts offer a cleaner, more intuitive layout, making navigation seamless and effortless.

Notifications: Sleek, Streamlined, and Customizable

Notifications in One UI 7 undergo a significant visual and functional upgrade. The rounded designs and minimalistic dot-style notification indicator give alerts a modern, uncluttered appearance. Users gain the ability to customize notification styles and status bar settings, ensuring that alerts are displayed precisely according to their preferences. This level of customization allows for a more personalized and efficient notification experience.

Introducing the Now Bar: Samsung’s Take on Dynamic Island

Samsung introduces the Now Bar, a feature inspired by iOS’s Dynamic Island but uniquely adapted for Android. This innovative tool supports live activities for both Samsung and select third-party apps, delivering real-time updates directly on the screen. Integrated seamlessly with the Always-On Display, the Now Bar keeps users informed without the need to unlock their devices. This feature represents a significant step forward in how users interact with their smartphones, providing a more immersive and convenient experience.

Home Screen: Enhanced Functionality and Aesthetics

One UI 7 brings substantial improvements to the home screen, focusing on both functionality and visual appeal. The introduction of large folder options allows for quicker access to frequently used apps, streamlining navigation and organization. The enhanced animations make transitions between screens smoother and more visually engaging. The “App and Widget Style” customization feature gives users greater control over the appearance of their home screen, allowing them to fine-tune its look and feel to their liking.

App Drawer: Adaptable to Your Navigation Style

The app drawer in One UI 7 now supports a vertical scrolling layout, making it easier for users to browse through their apps. For those who prefer the traditional horizontal layout, a simple setting adjustment allows them to switch back seamlessly. This flexibility ensures that the app drawer adapts to each user’s navigation style, providing a more comfortable and efficient app browsing experience.

Quick Settings Panel: Redesigned for simplicity and accessibility

Revamped Camera App: Intuitive interface and advanced features

Galaxy AI: Smarter interactions across all apps and keyboards

Additional Features: Custom wake-up phrases, adjustable battery charging limits, and more

The Future of Android User Experience

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Android-based user interfaces. By combining aesthetic refinements with practical enhancements, this update prioritizes user experience at every level. From the highly customizable lock screen to the advanced AI features integrated throughout the system, One UI 7 demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

While still in beta, One UI 7 sets a new standard for what users can expect from their smartphones. As the update continues to develop and refine, it is clear that Samsung is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with Android, delivering a innovative user experience that is both visually stunning and highly functional.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



