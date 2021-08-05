Dark Matter 27in 165Hz gaming monitor $230

Monoprice has this month launched its new Dark Matter gaming monitors in the form of the 27in 16:9, 1920x1080p, FHD, 165Hz gaming monitor priced at $230. Offering a 165Hz refresh rate for noticeably smoother gameplay and a “competitive edge” when playing games at high frame rates.

“Proving that sheer speed doesn’t have to come at the expense of color performance, the new Dark Matter 27 inch monitor features a next generation, “ultrafast” IPS panel, with a ferociously fast 165Hz refresh rate and quick response time. Thanks to IPS technology, it offers a wide color gamut and wide viewing angles, while Adaptive Sync technology ensures a smooth, tear‑free experience during intense, fast action gameplay. With two HDMI 1.4 ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2a inputs, the Dark Matter 27″ Gaming Monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by our 1 Year PixelPerfect guarantee. The stand can be removed to allow access to the 75×75 VESA® mount pattern for use with a wall or desk mount.”

Monoprice has also created a smaller 24 inch gaming monitor offering a 16:9, 1920 x 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz and AHVA panel priced at just $200.

“Thanks to AHVA technology, it offers near 100% sRGB color gamut and wide viewing angles, while Adaptive Sync technology ensures a smooth, tear‑free experience during intense, fast action gameplay. With one HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 1.4, and one DisplayPort® 1.2a inputs, our 24″ Dark Matter FHD Monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by our 1 Year PixelPerfect guarantee. The stand can be removed to allow access to the 75×75 VESA® mount pattern for use with a wall or desk mount.”

