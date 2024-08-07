16 iOS 18 Settings You Need to Change

iOS 18 brings a wealth of new features and settings that can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, battery life, and overall user experience. By taking the time to explore and customize these settings, you can ensure that your device is tailored to your specific needs and preferences. The video below from Andrew Ethan Zeng shows us 16 iOS 18 settings you should consider changing:

Battery Health and Charging

One of the most important aspects of maintaining your iPhone’s longevity is preserving its battery health. iOS 18 introduces a new Charging Limit Feature that allows you to set a maximum charge limit of 90%. This prevents your battery from constantly charging to 100%, which can lead to faster degradation over time. Alternatively, you can activate the Optimized Battery Charging option, which intelligently caps the charging at 80% based on your daily charging habits. By implementing these settings, you can significantly prolong your battery’s lifespan and avoid the need for premature battery replacement.

Enhanced Communication Features

iOS 18 brings a host of improvements to your texting and messaging experience. With the introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS), you can now enjoy enhanced texting features when communicating with Android users. This includes read receipts, custom group chats, and the ability to share higher-quality media files. To take advantage of these features, simply enable RCS in your Messages settings.

Additionally, iOS 18 allows you to schedule and format your text messages for added convenience and clarity. You can now compose a message and set a specific time for it to be sent, ensuring timely communication without the need to manually send the message at the desired time. Moreover, you can now format your texts using options like bold and underline to emphasize important information and make your messages more visually appealing.

Security and Privacy Enhancements

In an era where online security is paramount, iOS 18 offers several features to help protect your sensitive information. The integrated password manager allows you to generate and autofill strong, unique passwords for your various accounts. This eliminates the need to remember multiple passwords and reduces the risk of using weak or repeated passwords across different platforms. Additionally, you can securely share logins and passwords with trusted contacts without actually revealing the password itself, ensuring that your credentials remain private.

iOS 18 also introduces a dedicated Privacy and Security Panel where you can review and customize app access to your contacts, location, and other sensitive information. This gives you granular control over which apps can access specific data, allowing you to maintain your privacy while still enjoying the functionality of your favorite apps. Furthermore, you can now easily turn off significant locations to prevent unnecessary tracking and conserve battery life.

Accessibility and Convenience Features

iOS 18 introduces several features designed to make your iPhone more accessible and convenient to use. If you frequently experience motion sickness while using your device in a moving vehicle, you can now enable Motion Cues. This feature provides visual cues that help mitigate motion sickness, making it more comfortable to use your iPhone during car rides. You can easily add a shortcut to the Motion Cues setting in the control gallery for quick access whenever needed.

The lock screen also receives a significant upgrade in iOS 18, allowing for greater customization and convenience. You can now add shortcuts to frequently used features directly on the lock screen, such as setting up a Wi-Fi hotspot or accessing your favorite apps with a single tap. This saves time and effort, as you no longer need to navigate through multiple menus to access these features.

iOS 18 also introduces Vocal Shortcuts, which allow you to create voice-activated commands for various actions. For example, you can set up a vocal shortcut to take a photo, eliminating the need to physically press the shutter button. This feature is particularly useful when your hands are occupied or when you want to take a photo from a distance.

File Management and Browsing Enhancements

iOS 18 brings improvements to file management and web browsing, making it easier to access and interact with your content. You can now select specific files to be kept on your phone locally, ensuring that they are always available for offline access. This is particularly useful for important documents, media files, or any other content you need to access without an internet connection.

When browsing the web with Safari, you can now enable highlights for useful information. This feature automatically detects and highlights relevant content on a webpage, making it easier to find the information you need quickly. Whether you’re researching a topic or looking for specific details, Safari Highlights can save you time and enhance your browsing experience.

Gaming and Navigation Improvements

For gaming enthusiasts, iOS 18 introduces a dedicated Game Mode that optimizes your iPhone’s performance for a better gaming experience. When activated, Game Mode reduces background activity and improves the responsiveness of connected Bluetooth controllers. This results in smoother gameplay, reduced latency, and an overall more immersive gaming experience.

iOS 18 also brings enhancements to the Maps app, specifically for walking enthusiasts. You can now create custom walking trails with detailed information on the route’s length, elevation changes, and estimated completion time. This feature is perfect for planning scenic walks, hikes, or even efficient routes through unfamiliar areas. With the ability to customize and save your walking trails, you can easily explore new places and stay on track.

Personalization and Customization

iOS 18 offers a wide range of personalization options to make your iPhone truly your own. You can now customize app icons, colors, and themes to create a unique and visually appealing home screen layout. This allows you to express your personal style and make your device stand out from the crowd.

In addition to aesthetic customization, iOS 18 also introduces the ability to lock and hide apps behind Face ID. This feature provides an extra layer of security for sensitive apps, ensuring that only you can access them using facial recognition. Whether you want to keep your financial apps, personal journals, or any other private information secure, this feature gives you peace of mind knowing that your data is protected.

By taking the time to explore and customize these 16 iOS 18 settings, you can significantly enhance your iPhone’s performance, battery life, security, and overall user experience. Whether you prioritize battery health, communication features, privacy, accessibility, file management, gaming, navigation, or personalization, iOS 18 offers a wide range of options to suit your needs. Embrace these new features and settings to make the most out of your iPhone and enjoy a tailored, efficient, and secure mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Andrew Ethan Zeng



