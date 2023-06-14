15 inch MacBook Air gets taken apart (Video)

The new 15 inch MacBook Air is now available to buy, the device was launched at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference last week. we have already seen a range of hands-on videos, review videos, and comparison videos, now we have another video, although this one is a little different.

The video below from Max Tech is slightly different than the previous ones, this one is a teardown video and it gives us a look at what is inside the new MacBook Air, we get to find out how the device is put together.

It is interesting to see how the new 15 inch MacBook Air is designed and constructed, the device is powered by the Apple M2 processor and it comes with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of included storage. There are four storage sizes to choose from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB

The device is equipped with a 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1864 pixels and the device features a 1080 FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system and Spatial Audio with head tracking when you are using compatible AirPods. The new larger MacBook Air is now available to buy and pricing for the device starts at $1,299.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



