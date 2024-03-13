15 Awesome iPhone Hacks You Should Check Out

We have an awesome video from iReviews which shows us 15 awesome iPhone hacks that everyone should try out. If you’re an iPhone user constantly on the lookout for ways to boost your device’s functionality and make your daily tasks more efficient, you will be pleased to know that a treasure trove of hidden features and shortcuts exists just beneath the surface. These tips are designed not only to enhance your user experience but also to save you time and make your device even more indispensable. Let’s dive into 15 awesome iPhone hacks that every user should check out.

Transform Books into Audiobooks: Have you ever wished to listen to your collection of eBooks while on the go? The iPhone’s Speak Screen function, found within the accessibility settings, does precisely that by reading out loud text from the Books app. This feature effectively turns any book into an audiobook, making it perfect for busy readers. Speed Dial from Lock Screen: Imagine being able to call your favorite contacts directly from your lock screen. With the Shortcuts app, you can create quick dial shortcuts, simplifying the process of getting in touch with loved ones or essential contacts without having to unlock your phone. Seamless Music Recognition: With the introduction of iOS 17.4, recognizing a song and playing it immediately on your preferred music app has never been easier. This enhancement streamlines the listening experience, eliminating the need to manually search for the recognized song in an app. Shake to Undo: A classic yet underappreciated feature, shaking your iPhone can undo typing, app movements, and even widget rearrangements. It’s a quick fix for those little mistakes we all make. Effortless Navigation in Apps: Quickly scrolling to the top of an app is as simple as tapping the status bar, while tapping a tab bar can bring you to the bottom or beginning of a page. This hack is perfect for navigating long articles or social media feeds efficiently. Copy Edits Across Photos and Videos: iOS enables you to copy editing adjustments from one photo or video to another, even across mediums. This feature is invaluable for maintaining consistency in your visual content. Lock Keyboard in Uppercase: For moments when you need to type in all caps, double-tapping the shift button locks the keyboard in uppercase mode. It’s a small but handy trick for emphasizing your message. Cropping Videos Made Easy: Similar to photos, videos can be cropped directly within the Photos app. Simply zoom in on the desired area, and you’re done. This feature is perfect for refining your videos before sharing them. Quick Access to Photos in Messages: When composing a message, pressing and holding the plus button grants immediate access to your photo library. This shortcut bypasses the apps menu, making it quicker to attach images to your messages. Back Tap Shortcuts: The Back Tap feature, combined with Shortcuts, opens up a world of possibilities, such as opening apps or performing specific actions with just a tap on the back of your iPhone. It’s customizable and highly convenient. Adjust Playback Speed of Voice Messages: In iMessage, holding the play button lets you adjust the playback speed of voice messages, which can be a timesaver when listening to lengthy recordings. Disable In-App Ratings and Reviews: If you find in-app ratings and reviews requests intrusive, you can disable them from the settings. This hack ensures a smoother, interruption-free app experience. Hands-Free Video Recording: To record a video hands-free, press and hold the shutter button in photo mode and swipe to the right. This feature is particularly useful for capturing moments spontaneously, even while music plays in the background. Quick Actions with 3D Touch: Utilize 3D Touch on app icons for quick actions, like sending a message to a recent contact. This feature provides shortcuts that can save you time and effort. Access Medical ID Quickly: In emergencies, accessing your Medical ID quickly can be vital. Using 3D Touch on the Health app icon lets you bypass navigation within the app, providing immediate access to critical information.

By incorporating these hacks into your daily iPhone use, you’ll discover new levels of convenience and efficiency. Whether you’re looking to optimize your workflow, enjoy your media content more fully, or ensure that you’re using your device as effectively as possible, these tips are sure to help. Dive into these features and make the most out of your iPhone today.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



