AGON ultra-wide AG405UXC 40 inch 144Hz gaming monitor

Agon by AOC has this week introduced a new addition to its range of 144Hz gaming monitor in the form of the AG405UXC. Offering gamers an ultra-wide immersive display featuring a 40″ flat ultra-wide (21:9) IPS panel, creating an immersive gaming environment designed to surround the player. Its Ultra-Wide Quad High Definition (UWQHD) resolution of 3440 x 1440 together with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT), all of which are vital for fast-paced gameplay.

The AG405UXC’s ultra-wide format is particularly beneficial for certain types of games, such as strategy, simulation, and role-playing games. These genres often feature complex interfaces and expansive environments, for which the additional screen space can be a distinct advantage. The broad view allows gamers to manage multiple menus simultaneously without overcrowding the screen.

The AG405UXC also integrates AOC’s G-Menu software, which allows for easy customization of monitor settings. This includes color, overdrive, and gaming-specific features such as Shadow Control, Low Blue Mode, Dial Point, and Frame Counter. The support for Adaptive-Sync further enhances the gaming experience by ensuring a tear-free and stutter-free experience.

The AG405UXC monitor is equipped with a versatile stand that offers a wide range of tilt, swivel, and a 150mm height adjustment to provide comfort during extended gaming sessions. It also includes a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and a USB hub for easy peripheral connection together with integrated speakers. The AG405UXC is set to hit the market this month at a suggested retail price of £570.

