AGON ultra-wide AG405UXC 40 inch 144Hz gaming monitor

Agon by AOC has this week introduced a new addition to its range of 144Hz gaming monitor in the form of the AG405UXC. Offering gamers an ultra-wide immersive display featuring a 40″ flat ultra-wide (21:9) IPS panel, creating an immersive gaming environment designed to surround the player. Its Ultra-Wide Quad High Definition (UWQHD) resolution of 3440 x 1440 together with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT), all of which are vital for fast-paced gameplay.

The AG405UXC’s ultra-wide format is particularly beneficial for certain types of games, such as strategy, simulation, and role-playing games. These genres often feature complex interfaces and expansive environments, for which the additional screen space can be a distinct advantage. The broad view allows gamers to manage multiple menus simultaneously without overcrowding the screen.

144Hz gaming monitor

The AG405UXC also integrates AOC’s G-Menu software, which allows for easy customization of monitor settings. This includes color, overdrive, and gaming-specific features such as Shadow Control, Low Blue Mode, Dial Point, and Frame Counter. The support for Adaptive-Sync further enhances the gaming experience by ensuring a tear-free and stutter-free experience.

The AG405UXC monitor is equipped with a versatile stand that offers a wide range of tilt, swivel, and a 150mm height adjustment to provide comfort during extended gaming sessions. It also includes a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and a USB hub for easy peripheral connection together with integrated speakers. The AG405UXC is set to hit the market this month at a suggested retail price of £570.

Source : AOC



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy