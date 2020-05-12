14 inch MacBook Pro is coming next year

Apple just launched their new 13 inch MacBook Pro and we have also been hearing rumors about a 14 inch MacBook Pro.

According to a recent report the new 14 inch MacBook Pro is coming in 2021 and this new notebook should replace the 13 inch model.

Apple replaced their 15 inch MacBook Pro with a 16 inch model and they are also expected to replace the 13 inch model with a new 14 inch model.

As the 2020 13 inch MacBook Pro has just been released the rumored 14 inch model is now not expected to launch until 2021. As ye there no details about the device and what sort of design changes it will come with, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Macrumors

