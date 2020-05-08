2020 13 inch MacBook Pro shown off on video

The new 2020 13 inch MacBook Pro was made official earlier this week and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The device gets Apple’s redesigned Magic keyboard which is based on their updated scissor design and not the butterfly keyboard which suffered issues.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the entry level models come with the older Intel processors as opposed to the new 1oth generation ones, only the top model gets the latest processors.

Apple’s new 13 inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and the top model with 32GB of RAM and 4TB of solid state storage will cost you over $3,500.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals