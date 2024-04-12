13 iPhone Mistakes You Should Avoid

If you are looking to streamline your iPhone usage and boost your productivity, you’re not alone. Many users fall into common traps that can hinder their experience with this powerful device. However, with a few tweaks to how you use your iPhone, you can significantly enhance its functionality. A recent video from Brandon Butch covers a range of iPhone mistakes many of us make. Let’s explore some of the most common iPhone usage mistakes and how to avoid them.

1. Overlooking Spotlight Search Many iPhone users still manually navigate apps for tasks that can be quickly accomplished via Spotlight search. Did you know that Spotlight can handle currency conversions, fetch sports scores, and even solve mathematical problems? Instead of opening multiple apps, pull down from the middle of your Home Screen and start typing.

2. Not Using Safari’s Read Aloud Safari offers a ‘Listen to Page’ feature that can read articles aloud to you, turning any text into a spoken format. This is especially useful for consuming content on the go or when you’re multitasking. Enable this feature in Safari settings and tap on the AA icon in the address bar when viewing an article.

3. Sticking With the Default Email Signature The standard ‘Sent from my iPhone’ signature might not reflect the professionalism you wish to convey in your emails. Customize your email signature by going to the Mail settings; this small change can make a big difference in how your communications are received.

4. Selecting Items One by One Batch selecting is a time-saver you will be pleased to know about. In apps like Mail and Notes, you can use two fingers to tap and drag to select multiple items. This method is much faster than tapping each item individually.

5. Relying on Photographic Styles While iPhone’s built-in photographic styles might seem convenient, they don’t always provide the best results. For better photo enhancement, try manual adjustments or download professional presets from third-party apps, which offer more control and superior results.

6. Typing Instead of Dictating Dictation can dramatically speed up how you compose messages and notes, particularly for longer texts. Activate dictation by tapping the microphone icon on your keyboard and start speaking. It’s surprisingly accurate and gets better as it learns your voice.

7. Neglecting to Manage Safari Tabs Keeping too many tabs open in Safari can lead to performance lag and disorganization. Make it a habit to close tabs you no longer need. You can also use the tab manager to efficiently organize and find tabs.

8. Allowing Notifications Free Rein Notifications can be a major distraction. Customize which apps can send you notifications by going to Settings > Notifications. Here, you can select your preferences and minimize interruptions.

9. Cluttered Home Screen Organize your apps by placing the ones you use most on the main Home Screen. Less frequently used apps can be moved to the App Library. Consider adding the Siri Suggestions widget for personalized app recommendations.

10. Overlooking Subscription Management Subscriptions can add up quickly and go unnoticed. Regularly review your subscriptions in the iPhone settings to ensure you’re only paying for what you really use and need.

11. Misusing Focus Modes Many users are unaware of the capabilities of Focus modes, which are more versatile than the basic Do Not Disturb. These settings allow you to customize how your device handles calls and notifications based on what you’re doing.

12. Inefficient App Switching Instead of using the app switcher, try swiping on the bottom navigation bar to switch between apps quickly. This gesture allows for a smoother and faster transition, enhancing your efficiency.

13. Ignoring Siri’s Capabilities Siri is more than just a voice assistant; it’s a powerful tool for automation and efficiency. From setting reminders to creating custom shortcuts, Siri can help streamline your daily tasks. Don’t forget to explore all that Siri has to offer.

By addressing these common mistakes, you can improve your iPhone experience and enjoy the benefits of a more efficient and personalized device. Remember, the goal is to make technology work for you, not against you.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



