12 Tips & Tricks for Safari on the iPhone

This guide will show you a range of tips and tricks that you can use with the Safari browser on your iPhone. Safari, Apple’s native web browser, is a powerhouse of features waiting to be explored.

In this article, we’ll unveil 12 valuable tips and tricks to maximize your browsing experience, making it more efficient, tailored, and enjoyable. Whether you’re a seasoned iPhone user or new to the iOS ecosystem, these insights are sure to elevate your Safari game. These handy tips were created by Proper Honest Tech and you can see their awesome video below.

1. Sharing Tab Groups: Ever found yourself wanting to share a bunch of related links with friends or colleagues? Safari makes this effortless with its tab group sharing feature. Simply select links from a tab group, copy them, and paste into your preferred messaging app. This feature is a boon for collaborative work or when planning trips and events.

2. Saving Multiple Images Quickly: Stumbled upon a collection of images you’d love to keep? Safari allows you to drag and stack multiple images from search results and directly drop them into the Photos app. This quick and intuitive method saves time, letting you curate your image collection on-the-go.

3. Reopening Closed Tabs: Accidentally closed a tab? No problem! Just give your iPhone a shake to undo the closure, instantly bringing back the recently closed tab. This feature is a real time-saver, especially when you’re juggling between multiple tabs.

4. Reader Mode Automation: For those who enjoy a clutter-free reading environment, Safari’s Reader mode is a godsend. Automate this feature for your favorite news and blog sites to always enjoy a clean, distraction-free reading experience.

5. iCloud Tabs for Cross-Device Browsing: With iCloud tabs, you can start browsing on your iPhone and seamlessly continue on your iPad or Mac. This cross-device functionality is perfect for those who are always on the move but want to stay connected with their online activities.

6. Disabling ‘Preload Top Hit’: For users mindful of data usage and battery life, disabling the ‘Preload Top Hit’ feature is a smart move. This prevents Safari from loading the top search result in the background, saving valuable resources.

7. Adding Safari Pages to Reminders: Never forget to revisit a webpage again. You can easily add Safari pages to your Reminders list either through the share sheet or by using Siri. This integration helps in better organizing your web activities with your daily tasks.

8. Searching Open Tabs: Lost in a sea of tabs? Use Safari’s search feature in the tab view to quickly locate the tab you need. This is incredibly useful for those who tend to keep numerous tabs open simultaneously.

9. Sharing Multiple Tabs: Grouping and sharing several tabs at once is a breeze in Safari. This is particularly handy for research projects or when planning a group event, as you can drag and stack tabs and then drop them into an email or message.

10. Reducing Captchas with Automatic Verification: Frequent captchas can be a nuisance. By enabling ‘Automatic Verification’ in your iPhone settings, you can significantly reduce the number of captchas you encounter, streamlining your browsing experience.

11. Navigating Between Tabs with Swipes: Effortlessly move between your open tabs using simple left and right swipes at the bottom of the Safari page. This gesture-based navigation makes browsing smooth and intuitive.

12. Image Upload Options: When uploading images, Safari gives you control over your privacy and file preferences. Choose to include or exclude metadata, resize the image, or select a different file format based on your needs.

These 12 tips and tricks are just the beginning of what Safari on the iPhone has to offer. By incorporating these features into your daily browsing routine, you’ll discover a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable web experience. Dive in and explore what Safari can do for you today!

