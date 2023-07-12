How to use the Apple Messages app on iPhone iPad and iOS

Apple’s Messages app, a staple on every iPhone and iPad, is a testament to this evolution. It offers a multitude of features that go beyond sending texts, allowing users to send photos, videos, and more, while also providing options to manage and personalize conversations. This article will delve into the various functionalities of the Messages app, providing a detailed guide to help you make the most of this powerful communication tool.

The iPhone and iPad Messages app offers users a comprehensive tool for digital communication, offering a range of features to enhance your messaging experience. From managing sent messages to personalizing your profile, the app provides a user-friendly interface for all your messaging needs.

Whether you’re a casual user sending occasional texts or a power user who relies heavily on messaging for personal and professional communication, understanding the full capabilities of the Messages app can significantly improve your communication experience.

Sending and Managing Messages

The Messages app is not just a platform for sending messages; it also offers unique features that allow you to manage your messages after they have been sent.

Undoing a Sent Message: We’ve all had moments where we’ve sent a message in haste and wished we could retract it. The Messages app provides a solution for this. To undo a sent message, you need to tap and hold the message you want to retract, then select ‘Undo Send’.

The message will disappear, and a notification stating “You unsent a message” will appear. This option is available for up to two minutes after sending the message. However, it’s important to note that this feature requires both parties to be using iMessage with iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, or later. If the recipient is using an older version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, they may still see the message.

Editing a Sent Message: The Messages app also allows you to edit sent messages. If you’ve sent a message and later spotted a typo or wished to add more information, you can do so by tapping and holding the message you want to edit, then selecting ‘Edit’. After making your changes, tap the tick to finalize the message.

The word “Edited” will appear under the message, and anyone can tap it to view the edit history. This feature is available for up to 15 minutes after sending the message and can be used up to five times per message. Like the undo feature, this also requires both parties to be using iMessage with iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, or later.

How to use effects in Messages

Responding from the Lock Screen

The Messages app also provides a convenient feature for those quick replies when you’re on the go. You can respond directly from your lock screen by touching and holding the notification you want to reply to, typing your message, and tapping the ‘Send’ button.

If you’re unable to reply from the lock screen on an iPhone X or later, or an iPad with Face ID, you can enable this feature in Settings under ‘Face ID & Passcode’. For older devices, the option is under ‘Touch ID & Passcode’.

Pinning Important Conversations

Keeping track of important conversations is made easy with the pinning feature. This allows you to keep significant chats at the top of your conversation list for quick access. This feature is particularly useful for those who have numerous ongoing conversations and want to prioritize certain ones.

Recover deleted iPhone Messages

Personalizing Your Profile

The Messages app allows you to customize your name and photo, adding a personal touch to your conversations. To do this, tap ‘Edit’ or the ‘More’ button, then select ‘Edit Name and Photo’. You can choose an image, photo, emoji, or Memoji for your profile picture.

Remember, your name and photo can be shared with anyone using iMessage, but you’ll be asked to confirm before sharing them with a new contact. This feature not only allows you to express your personality but also makes it easier for your contacts to identify your messages.

Muting Notifications with Hide Alerts

If you want to mute notifications for a specific conversation, the Messages app provides an easy solution. By swiping left over the conversation and tapping the ‘Alerts’ button, you can activate ‘Hide Alerts’, which silences notifications for that conversation while still allowing notifications for other messages. This feature is particularly useful when you’re part of a group conversation that’s very active and you don’t want to be disturbed by constant notifications.

Finding Attachments in a Conversation

The Messages app also makes it easy to locate attachments within a conversation. To do this, open the message and tap the contact’s name at the top. You’ll see options for Photos, Links, Documents, and more. By touching and holding an image or attachment, you can show options such as Save, Copy, Share, and Delete. In iOS 16.2 and later, you can also use the search function to find photos in Messages based on their content, such as a dog, car, person, or text.

