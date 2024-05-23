12 Awesome iPhone Productivity Tips

Are you looking to boost your productivity on your iPhone? With the right tips and tricks, you can transform your device into a powerful tool that helps you work more efficiently and effectively. The video below from Proper Honest Tech, walks us through 12 essential productivity tips that every iPhone user should know.

Harness the Power of Siri for Reminders

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, can be an invaluable ally in managing your tasks and staying organized. By leveraging Siri’s capabilities, you can create reminders that are linked to specific content, ensuring that you never miss important details. For example, if you come across an article or email that requires follow-up, simply ask Siri to create a reminder for you.

To take your reminder game to the next level, consider organizing your reminders into lists using tags. This approach allows you to categorize your tasks and keep your to-do list manageable. You can create lists for work, personal, or project-specific tasks, making it easier to prioritize and tackle your responsibilities.

Pro Tip: Use natural language when creating reminders with Siri, such as “Remind me to call John at 3 PM tomorrow.”

Enhance Your Reading Experience with Safari Reader Mode

When browsing the web on your iPhone, distractions like ads and pop-ups can hinder your productivity. Safari’s Reader Mode offers a solution by presenting content in a clean, easy-to-read format. This feature strips away unnecessary elements, allowing you to focus on the text and images that matter most.

To take advantage of Reader Mode, simply tap the “AA” icon in the address bar and select “Show Reader View.” You can also set Safari to automatically open articles in Reader Mode for specific websites, ensuring a seamless reading experience every time.

Pro Tip: Customize the appearance of Reader Mode by adjusting the font size, style, and background color to suit your preferences.

Streamline Communication with Messages Menu Customization

The Messages app is a central hub for communication on your iPhone, and customizing its menu can greatly enhance your productivity. By organizing features like the photo library, stickers, and third-party apps, you can quickly access the tools you need without sifting through unnecessary options.

To customize your Messages menu, simply tap the “…” icon in the app drawer and select “Edit.” From there, you can add, remove, or rearrange items to create a personalized layout that suits your needs.

Pro Tip: Pin your most frequently used third-party apps to the top of the Messages menu for even faster access.

Eliminate Distractions by Disabling App Ratings Requests

App developers often prompt users to rate and review their apps, which can be disruptive and hinder productivity. To avoid these interruptions, you can turn off in-app ratings and review requests in your iPhone’s settings.

Navigate to “Settings” > “App Store” and toggle off the “In-App Ratings & Reviews” option. This simple step will ensure that you can focus on your tasks without unnecessary distractions.

Streamline Scheduling with Calendar Time Input

When creating events in the Calendar app, precision is key. Instead of using the time wheels to select your desired time, opt for the number pad instead. This method allows for quicker and more accurate scheduling, saving you valuable time in the long run.

To access the number pad, simply tap on the time field when creating or editing an event, and then tap the “Numeric Keypad” button in the bottom left corner.

Pro Tip: Use natural language input when creating events, such as “Lunch with Sarah at 12:30 PM,” and the Calendar app will automatically parse the time for you.

Boost Efficiency with Reminders List Templates

Do you find yourself creating the same lists repeatedly, such as packing lists for trips or grocery lists? Save time by creating templates for these repeatable tasks in the Reminders app. By having a pre-made structure, you can ensure that you don’t miss any important steps in your routine tasks.

To create a template, set up a list with all the necessary items and then duplicate it when needed. You can also use the “Share” function to send your template to others or access it on other devices.

Maximize Productivity with Mail App Features

The Mail app on your iPhone offers several features that can significantly boost your productivity. One such feature is the ability to set reminders for emails, ensuring that you follow up on important messages. Simply swipe left on an email and tap “Remind Me” to set a custom reminder.

Another useful feature is the option to delay sending emails. If you’re working outside of regular business hours or want to schedule an email for a specific time, simply hold down the “Send” button and select “Send Later.” This allows you to manage your communication more effectively and maintain a professional image.

Pro Tip: Use the “Flag” feature to mark important emails that require action, making it easier to prioritize your inbox.

Collaborate Securely with Shared Password Groups

iCloud Keychain, Apple’s built-in password manager, offers a convenient way to share and manage passwords securely. This feature is particularly useful for teams or families who need to access shared accounts, such as streaming services or project management tools.

To set up a shared password group, navigate to “Settings” > “Passwords” and tap the “+” button. Select “Create Password Group” and invite others to join. All members of the group will have access to the shared passwords, making collaboration seamless and secure.

Enhance Workflow with Productivity Gestures

Your iPhone supports a range of gestures that can greatly enhance your productivity. One such gesture is drag and drop, which allows you to move items between apps seamlessly. For example, you can drag an image from Photos into an email or a document in Pages.

Another useful gesture is the ability to create stacks of items for batch actions. By dragging one item onto another, you can create a stack that can be moved, deleted, or shared as a single unit. This feature is particularly handy when organizing files or clearing out your camera roll.

Pro Tip: Use the two-finger swipe gesture to quickly select multiple items in a list or grid view, such as emails or notes.

Automate Tasks with the Shortcuts App

The Shortcuts app, introduced in iOS 12, is a game-changer for automating frequently used actions on your iPhone. With Shortcuts, you can create custom workflows that combine multiple steps into a single tap, saving you time and effort.

Explore the Shortcuts Gallery to discover pre-made shortcuts that suit your needs, or create your own from scratch. You can add shortcuts to your home screen or the action button on iPhone 15 Pro for even faster access.

Pro Tip: Use the “Share” function within apps to access relevant shortcuts, such as converting images or trimming videos.

Access Quick Actions with Long Press

Long-pressing app icons on your home screen reveals a menu of quick actions, allowing you to perform tasks without navigating through multiple menus. This feature, known as 3D Touch on older iPhones and Haptic Touch on newer models, is a time-saver for accessing frequently used functions.

For example, long-pressing the Camera icon allows you to jump straight to a specific shooting mode, while long-pressing the Maps icon offers options for directions to your favorite locations.

Correct Mistakes Quickly in the Calculator App

The Calculator app on your iPhone includes a handy gesture for correcting mistakes. If you enter the wrong digit, simply swipe left or right on the number display to delete the last entry. This gesture saves you from having to start your calculation from scratch, making it easier to work with numbers on the go.

Pro Tip: Use the scientific calculator mode, accessed by rotating your iPhone to landscape orientation, for more advanced functions.

By incorporating these 12 essential productivity tips into your iPhone workflow, you can streamline tasks, minimize distractions, and make the most of your device’s capabilities. Whether you’re managing your schedule, collaborating with others, or automating repetitive actions, your iPhone can be a powerful tool for boosting productivity. Embrace these tips and watch your efficiency soar!

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



