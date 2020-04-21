12.9 inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display and 5G delayed until next year

Apple just launched their new 2020 iPad Pro in 11 inch and 12.9 inch models, there have also been rumors that Apple would launch another 12.9 inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display and 5G later this year.

According to a recent report this new mini LED iPad Pro has now been delayed an it will not be launching until next year.

The reason for the delay is because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the effect that it has had on Apple manufacturing partners.

It would make sense for Apple to delay this device until next year as they have already launched a new iPad Pro this year. The company can then focus on more important new devices for this year like the new iPhone 12 line up which are expected in September.

Source UDN, MacRumors

