Upgrade Your iPhone: 11 New Shortcuts for a Smarter Day

Apple’s Shortcuts app has emerged as a robust tool for automating tasks and enhancing productivity. Its seamless integration with built-in features and third-party apps unlocks countless possibilities for simplifying daily routines. Below, you’ll discover 11 practical shortcuts designed to save time, keep you organized, and even inspire creativity. These tools can transform how you approach your day-to-day activities, the video below from Stephen Robles gives us more details.

1. Morning Routine Automation

Start your day on the right foot with the Morning Routine Shortcut. This automation consolidates critical information—such as your calendar events, reminders, weather updates, and RSS news feeds—into a single, easy-to-read overview. By presenting all the essentials in one place, this shortcut eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps. With just a glance, you can plan your day efficiently and focus on what truly matters. This tool is especially useful for maintaining a structured and stress-free morning.

2. Daily Inspirational Quotes

Incorporate a dose of motivation into your daily routine with the Quote Widget Shortcut. This automation pulls inspirational quotes from reliable sources like inspiringquotes.com and displays them in an Apple Notes widget. The widget refreshes automatically, making sure you’re greeted with a new quote every day. By offering consistent inspiration, this shortcut helps you maintain a positive mindset and stay motivated throughout the day.

3. Apple Health Data Reports

For those prioritizing health and wellness, the Health Report Shortcut provides a comprehensive daily summary of key Apple Health metrics. These include data points such as your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and step count. The information is saved as a note, allowing you to track trends over time and stay informed about your physical well-being. This shortcut is an excellent tool for anyone looking to monitor their health with ease and precision.

4. Streamlined Task Management

Simplify your task management process with shortcuts that integrate Apple Notes, Reminders, and Things. These tools ensure your to-do lists are organized and accessible across platforms, reducing friction in your workflow. For example:

Convert Apple Notes checklists into reminders with a single tap, making sure tasks are actionable and easy to track.

Create Things tasks directly from Bear Notes, complete with links to the original notes for seamless navigation.

By streamlining task creation and organization, these shortcuts help you stay on top of your responsibilities with minimal effort.

5. Quick Image Resizing

Resize images effortlessly with the Image Resizing Shortcut. Accessible directly from the share sheet, this tool allows you to adjust image dimensions for various purposes, such as social media posts, email attachments, or presentations. The resized image is saved or copied for immediate use, eliminating the need for third-party apps. This shortcut is a practical solution for anyone who frequently works with images and needs quick resizing options.

6. NASA Image Wallpaper Automation

Bring a sense of wonder to your device with the NASA Image of the Day Shortcut. This automation downloads NASA’s daily image and sets it as your wallpaper, providing a fresh and inspiring background every day. Whether you’re a space enthusiast or simply enjoy stunning visuals, this shortcut adds a touch of creativity and inspiration to your device.

7. URL Shortening Made Simple

The URL Shortener Shortcut simplifies the process of sharing links by shortening URLs directly from the share sheet. Using a free service like .gd, this tool ensures your links are concise and professional. Whether you’re sharing links for personal use or professional purposes, this shortcut makes the process quick and efficient.

8. Faster File Access

Navigate your files with ease using the Folder Access Shortcut. This tool creates a customizable menu that allows you to open specific folders in the Files app with a single tap. It’s particularly useful for accessing frequently used directories without the hassle of scrolling or searching. By streamlining file navigation, this shortcut saves time and enhances productivity.

9. Bear Notes and Things Integration

For users of Bear Notes and Things, this shortcut bridges the gap between the two apps. It converts Bear Notes titles into Things tasks, complete with links back to the original notes. This integration ensures your workflow remains uninterrupted and efficient, making it easier to manage tasks and reference important notes simultaneously.

10. Audio Transcription and Summarization

The Audio Transcription Shortcut is an invaluable tool for capturing spoken content during meetings, lectures, or interviews. It transcribes audio files into text, generates concise summaries, and formats the output into a note. This shortcut provides a fast and accurate way to review and organize spoken information, making it a must-have for professionals and students alike.

11. Effortless Meme Creation

Unleash your creativity with the Meme Creation Shortcut. This tool enables you to add text to animated GIFs, making it simple to craft and share memes. Whether you’re creating memes for entertainment or communication, this shortcut makes the process accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Enhance Your Daily Life with Shortcuts

These 11 shortcuts showcase the versatility of Apple’s Shortcuts app, offering practical solutions for everyday tasks and opportunities for creative automation. By incorporating these tools into your routine, you can save time, stay organized, and even add a touch of inspiration to your day. Explore these shortcuts today to discover how they can enhance your productivity and simplify your life.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



