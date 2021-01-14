Pocket Prima 1080p projector projects a massive 200 inch image

Prima is a small pocket projector roughly the size of a smartphone that is capable of projecting a huge 1080p 200 inch picture. The thin lightweight and versatile Prima projector casts a cinema-quality video up to 200 inches onto any surface. “Movies are more engrossing, sports are more thrilling, and gaming is unbelievable in life-size HD quality. With Prima, you’ll never go back to crowding around a TV screen again” say it’s engineers.

“Prima is 400% brighter than other portable projectors. Its 200 lumens deliver a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. Superior brightness combined with stunning 1080p HD video make Prima the best projector in its class.”

Features of the Prima pocket projector

– Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 8 Plus!

– Powerful 1080p resolution so you can watch your movies in HD quality.

– Screen projection of up to 200 inches.

– 200 lumens allowing it to brighten up the whole room.

– Built in Android software so you can easily stream anytime, anywhere.

– Easy screen sharing for seamless entertainment.

– Prima is great for work, school, movie nights, photo viewing, gaming and much more. All you need is a flat surface and you’re good to go!

Source: Prima

