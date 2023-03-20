Polarries E-Cube 100 100w travel adapter

If you are searching for a versatile yet powerful 100w travel adapter you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Polarries E-Cube 100. A compact travel adapter small enough to slip in your pocket or bag it featuring a wide variety of different connections.” Featuring fast charging technology the travel adapter can be used in over 200 countries worldwide and features GaN technology and is capable of powering five devices simultaneously.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $65 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Almost all digital devices need chargers. Your phone, laptop, wireless earbuds…But when you are packing the devices for your trip. It is quite upset to see tangled cables and massive chargers in your luggage. They take quite a lot luggage space, and they are heavy. At Polarries, we believe that there should be a way to make things neat and clear. That’s why we launch E-Cube 100. With 100W powerful output and multi-ports design, it will help you speed less efforts on carrying a heap of chargers for different devices, and more time on the joy during your trip.”

100w travel adapter

“Welcome to the 100W power output era. The E-Cube 100 surprisingly equips 100W type-c output for any high watt charging requirement laptops, like MacBook Pro 16’, XPS 13. Just forget the brick-like large laptop charger. The E-Cube 100 will charge up your laptop with ease, but in a much smaller size! The 100W output of E-Cube 100 can charge many devices in full speed. You may think it is big and heavy like a brick. Nah, it’s not. Thanks to the latest GaN technology, we concentrate 100W power in a small palm-sized cube. Easy to carry. Powerful to charge.”

If the Polarries E-Cube 100 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Polarries E-Cube 100 100w travel adapter project check out the promotional video below.

“Have enough with tangled cables and endless chargers? Try the E-Cube 100. The E-Cube 100 is multi-ports design with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports and a multi-regions socket. It can charge up to 5 devices at the same time, effortlessly. The E-Cube 100 works in 200+ countries and regions with US, UK, EU & AU plugs integrated, which type A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N and O outlets can be plugged in.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 100w travel adapter, jump over to the official Polarries E-Cube 100 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





