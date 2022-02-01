10,000mAh Marble Gate mini battery pack from $45

If you are looking for a small yet powerful battery pack to help keep your mobile devices charge during the day you may be interested in the Marble Gate mini battery pack which weighs just 56g. The portable charger is capable of charging your iPhone from flat to full 2.5 times and is capable of charging Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phone 2.5 times.

The engineers at Marble Gate have also created a handy charging dock that allows you to store 3 battery pack capsules ready for use thanks to the integrated Lightning connection they are ready to connect directly to your iOS devices or can be connected to other electronic gadgets using the micro-USB port and a separate cable. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $45 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates).

Marble Gate 10,000 mAh pocket battery pack

“Compact and lightweight. Marble Gate is around 40% of your palm size. weigh only 56g. It allows you to slide into your pockets or purse easily, super convenient to carry. Do not hesitate to share with your friends and family. With a massive 10,000 mAH high capacity on-board battery, Marble Gate provides incredible output. This portable charger can charge your iPhone X 2.5 times, iPhone 8 Plus 2.7 times, iPhone 8 about 3.5 times, iPad Mini 1.2 times, Samsung Galaxy S8 2.5 times. Say goodbye to low-battery anxiety and power out situations.”

If the Marble Gate crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Marble Gate 10,000 mAh mini battery pack project view the promotional video below.

“With colorful capsule appearance, compact, ergonomic design, clean line. Marble Gate fits in a pocket or backpack and makes a stylish addition to your daily essentials. Marble Gate is compatible with a wide range of electronic devices with USB-C ports or Type-C ports. It can charge phones, laptops, speakers, headphones and more. Leave redundant adapters at home and charge all your devices conveniently with one power bank.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 10,000 mAh mini battery pack, jump over to the official Marble Gate crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

