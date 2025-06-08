Beyond the Basics: 10 Surprising iPad Features You Need to Try

Your iPad is more than just a sleek device for browsing and entertainment—it’s a robust tool packed with features that can elevate your productivity, creativity, and organization. Whether you’re a casual user or a tech-savvy professional, understanding its capabilities can help you unlock its full potential. In the video below from Proper Honest Tech are ten impactful features your iPad offers right now, each designed to enhance your experience and streamline your tasks.

1. Multitasking Made Simple

The iPad’s multitasking features are designed to streamline your workflow and make managing multiple tasks easier. With Split View, you can display two apps side by side, allowing you to compare data, reference information, or work on two projects simultaneously. For example, you could have a document open on one side while researching in Safari on the other.

The Slide Over feature adds a floating third app to your workspace, ideal for quick tasks like replying to messages or jotting down notes without disrupting your main activities. Switching between apps is seamless—just swipe along the bottom of the screen to toggle between open apps. Additionally, Safari supports multiple windows, allowing you to manage research or projects across various tabs and views. These multitasking tools make your iPad a powerful device for productivity.

2. Intuitive Gesture Controls

Gesture controls on the iPad make navigation faster and more intuitive, reducing your reliance on physical buttons. For instance:

Swipe up with three fingers to access the App Switcher, allowing you to quickly move between open apps.

Pinch with five fingers to return to the Home Screen instantly.

You can also customize corner gestures for specific actions, such as taking screenshots, opening Quick Notes, or activating other shortcuts. These gestures are particularly useful for multitasking, as they allow you to perform actions with minimal effort. By mastering these controls, you can work more efficiently and navigate your iPad with ease.

3. Apple Pencil: A Customizable Power Tool

The Apple Pencil is more than just a stylus—it’s a versatile tool that adapts to your workflow. Its double-tap feature can be customized to switch between tools like the eraser and pen or to trigger shortcuts such as undo. Some models even allow you to squeeze the Pencil to activate specific actions, adding another layer of functionality.

Whether you’re sketching, annotating documents, or navigating your iPad, the Apple Pencil enhances precision and productivity. It’s particularly valuable for creative professionals, students, and anyone who frequently works with visual or written content. By exploring its customization options, you can tailor the Apple Pencil to suit your specific needs.

4. Enhanced Safari Features

Safari on the iPad is optimized for efficiency and productivity, offering features that make browsing more user-friendly. If you accidentally close a tab, the Show All Windows option allows you to recover it instantly, saving time and effort. Safari also identifies key details like phone numbers, addresses, and dates directly from web pages, allowing you to interact with this information without additional steps.

For users who rely on the web for research or work, these features streamline the browsing experience. Whether you’re managing multiple tabs or extracting important details from a webpage, Safari’s enhancements help you stay organized and focused.

5. Quick Notes for Instant Ideas

Capturing ideas on the go is effortless with Quick Notes, a feature designed for convenience and accessibility. By swiping from the bottom-right corner of the screen, you can create a note instantly, without needing to open the Notes app. These notes can be resized and positioned anywhere on your screen, making it easy to jot down thoughts while multitasking.

Quick Notes are perfect for saving to-do lists, web links, or spontaneous ideas. They integrate seamlessly with other apps, making sure that your notes are always accessible when you need them. This feature is particularly useful for professionals, students, and anyone who values organization.

6. Effortless Screenshots

Taking screenshots on the iPad is faster and more flexible than ever, thanks to customizable corner gestures. By swiping from the bottom-left or bottom-right corner, you can capture your screen instantly. For added functionality, these gestures can also be configured to trigger Quick Notes, allowing you to annotate or save visual information on the fly.

This feature is especially useful for saving important details, sharing content, or creating visual references. Whether you’re working on a project or simply browsing, the ability to take and manage screenshots efficiently enhances your overall experience.

7. Keyboard Shortcuts for Efficiency

If you use a keyboard with your iPad, you can unlock a range of keyboard shortcuts that simplify common tasks. By holding the Command key, you can view app-specific shortcuts, such as opening new tabs in Safari, formatting text in Notes, or navigating between apps.

These shortcuts are invaluable for professionals who rely on their iPad for writing, editing, or managing projects. They help reduce the time spent on repetitive actions, allowing you to focus on your work. Incorporating a keyboard into your iPad setup can significantly enhance your productivity.

8. Focused Reading with Line Guide

The Line Guide feature in the Books app is designed to improve focus and comprehension. By highlighting one line of text at a time and dimming the surrounding content, it creates a distraction-free reading environment. This tool is particularly helpful for reading dense or complex material, such as academic texts or technical documents.

You can adjust the dimming levels to suit your preferences, making sure a comfortable reading experience. Whether you’re studying, working, or reading for leisure, the Line Guide feature helps you stay engaged and focused.

9. Customizing Default Apps

Customizing your iPad’s default apps allows you to tailor the device to your workflow. For example, you can set your preferred email client, web browser, or messaging app as the default, making sure a seamless experience when opening links or composing messages.

This feature is particularly useful for users who rely on third-party apps for their daily tasks. By aligning your iPad’s settings with your preferences, you can create a more efficient and personalized experience.

10. Smarter QR Code Scanning with Live Text

The Live Text feature takes QR code scanning to a new level of convenience. Instead of requiring a separate app, you can scan QR codes directly from your screen—even in screenshots. Simply tap the code to access the linked content instantly.

This feature is a significant time-saver for both personal and professional use. Whether you’re accessing event details, making payments, or exploring new content, Live Text simplifies the process and enhances your iPad’s functionality.

