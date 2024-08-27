How to Master Multitasking on Your iPad

The iPad has evolved into a powerful tool for productivity, thanks to the robust multitasking features introduced in recent versions of iPadOS. While these features differ from traditional laptop operating systems, mastering them can significantly enhance your workflow and efficiency. The video below will walk you through the various multitasking options available on your iPad and provide detailed instructions on how to make the most of them.

Split View: Running Two Apps Side by Side

Split View is a powerful feature that allows you to run two apps simultaneously on your iPad’s screen. To activate Split View, you can use one of the following methods:

Drag an app from the dock to either edge of the screen

Use the multitasking menu by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and dragging an app to the left or right side

Use Spotlight search to find and drag an app to the screen’s edge

Once in Split View, you can easily adjust the size of each app window by dragging the divider between them. The app switcher also allows you to manage your Split View setup, allowing you to switch between different app pairs seamlessly.

Slide Over: Access Apps with a Floating Window

Slide Over is another useful multitasking feature that lets you access a floating app window over your current apps. To activate Slide Over:

Drag an app from the dock to the center of the screen

Swipe left or right on the Slide Over bar to switch between multiple Slide Over apps

You can also easily switch between Slide Over and Split View by dragging the Slide Over window to the edge of the screen. This flexibility allows you to quickly access important information or tools without disrupting your primary workflow.

Stage Manager: Advanced Multitasking with Floating Windows

Stage Manager is a innovative feature for advanced multitasking on compatible iPads, including:

M1/M2 iPad Air

M1/M2/M4 iPad Pros

2018/2020 iPad Pros

With Stage Manager, you can work with up to four apps in floating windows, creating a more desktop-like experience. To enable Stage Manager, use the Control Center or navigate to Settings > Home Screen & Multitasking. Once activated, you can build and manage workspaces with multiple apps, effortlessly handling multiple windows of the same app.

The Shelf: Manage Open Windows Within an App

The Shelf is a convenient feature that allows you to view and manage open windows within an app. You can access the Shelf by:

Tapping the app icon in the dock

Swiping up from the bottom of the screen while using the app

From the Shelf, you can create new windows, switch between existing ones, and close windows you no longer need. This feature is particularly useful when working with apps that support multiple instances, such as Safari or Pages.

External Display Support: Double Your Productivity

When connected to an external display, your iPad’s multitasking capabilities are taken to the next level. With External Display Support, you can:

Double the number of active apps by using Stage Manager on both the iPad and the external display

Use Stage Manager on the external display while using other multitasking modes on the iPad

This feature is particularly beneficial for users with complex workflows that require multiple apps and windows, as it effectively doubles your available screen real estate. By taking the time to learn and master these multitasking features, you can unlock the full potential of your iPad as a productivity device. Whether you’re using Split View to compare documents, Slide Over to quickly reference information, Stage Manager to create a desktop-like experience, The Shelf to manage multiple windows within an app, or External Display Support to expand your workspace, each tool offers unique benefits to streamline your workflow and boost your efficiency.

Source & Image Credit: SlatePad



