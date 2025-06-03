You’re Missing Out! 10 Apple TV Tips Pros Use

Apple TV is more than just a streaming device—it’s a powerful tool designed to enhance your entertainment experience. Packed with features that go beyond basic streaming, it offers a range of capabilities to make your viewing more enjoyable and efficient. However, many users overlook its hidden potential. From simplifying navigation to improving audio clarity, these 10 tips will help you unlock the full functionality of your Apple TV. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a tech-savvy enthusiast, these insights will ensure you get the most out of your device. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us more details.

1. Maximize AirPlay with Picture-in-Picture

AirPlay is a versatile feature that allows you to share content from your iPhone or iPad directly to your Apple TV. With the added benefit of Picture-in-Picture mode, you can continue watching your favorite shows or movies on Apple TV while simultaneously sharing videos or photos from your other devices. For a more focused experience, you can choose to share specific media files instead of mirroring your entire screen. This ensures privacy and minimizes distractions, making it a seamless way to share content during gatherings or presentations.

2. Accessibility Features for Everyone

Apple TV is designed with inclusivity in mind, offering a variety of accessibility tools to cater to different needs. By triple-clicking the remote’s back button, you can instantly activate features like VoiceOver, closed captions, or display adjustments. To make these tools even more convenient, customize the Accessibility Shortcut menu to include your most-used options. This way, essential features are always just a few clicks away, making sure that everyone can enjoy a tailored and user-friendly experience.

3. Simplify Typing with the Grid Keyboard

Typing on Apple TV can be a challenge, especially when entering passwords or searching for content. Switching to the grid keyboard layout can significantly improve this process. Unlike the default single-line layout, the grid organizes letters into a compact and intuitive format, making typing faster and less frustrating. This small adjustment can save time and enhance your overall experience, especially when performing frequent searches or logging into apps.

4. Explore Interactive Screensavers

Apple TV’s screensavers are more than just visually appealing—they’re also interactive. You can easily switch between stunning aerial views or your personal photo library to customize your screensaver experience. Curious about the location of an aerial view? A light tap on the remote will reveal details about the scene, turning your screensaver into an engaging and informative feature. This adds a layer of personalization and entertainment to your device, making downtime more enjoyable.

5. Customize Your Remote for Precision

Your Apple TV remote is more adaptable than you might think. For instance, you can disable touch gestures to gain greater precision during playback, especially when navigating through scenes or menus. To avoid losing the remote, consider using a silicone case with an AirTag slot, making it easier to locate if misplaced. These small but impactful adjustments can significantly improve how you interact with your Apple TV, making sure a smoother and more personalized experience.

6. Automate Tasks with Shortcuts

Apple TV supports automation through shortcuts, allowing you to streamline common tasks. For example, you can create shortcuts to wake the device and launch specific apps like Netflix or Apple Music with a single command. This eliminates the need to navigate through multiple menus, saving time and effort. By automating these actions, you can focus on enjoying your content without unnecessary delays.

7. Enhance Dialogue Clarity

Struggling to hear dialogue over background noise is a common issue, but Apple TV’s enhanced dialogue mode offers a solution. This feature amplifies voices, making them clearer and easier to understand without requiring constant volume adjustments. It’s particularly useful for movies or shows with complex soundscapes, making sure you don’t miss important conversations or plot details.

8. Master Multitasking and App Management

Apple TV makes multitasking simple, allowing you to switch between apps or manage them efficiently. Use shortcuts to navigate between recently opened apps or force-close unresponsive ones to maintain optimal performance. This feature ensures smoother operation and quicker access to your favorite content, keeping your viewing experience frustration-free and uninterrupted.

9. Use Control Center Features

The Control Center on Apple TV is a centralized hub for managing essential settings. From here, you can set sleep timers, adjust parental controls, or connect AirPods for private listening. Having these options in one easily accessible location simplifies device management, making it more efficient to customize your Apple TV to suit your preferences.

10. Use Voice Commands for Hands-Free Control

Apple TV’s voice assistant offers a convenient way to navigate and control your device. You can use voice commands to replay recent dialogue with captions, launch specific apps, or even activate the screensaver. This hands-free functionality reduces the need for manual input, making your interaction with the device faster and more intuitive.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Apple TV

These 10 tips highlight the versatility and customization options available on Apple TV. By exploring features like AirPlay enhancements, accessibility tools, and remote personalization, you can tailor your device to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re optimizing navigation, improving audio clarity, or automating tasks, these insights will help you make the most of your Apple TV and elevate your entertainment experience.

