10 Amazing iPhone Tips You Need to Try

Enhancing your iPhone experience with iOS 17 is easier than you think. With a wealth of hidden features and shortcuts, you can streamline your daily tasks and make the most out of your device. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us ten iPhone tips to help you unlock the full potential of your iPhone and boost your productivity.

Weather App Tips

The Weather app in iOS 17 offers a wealth of information to help you stay prepared for any condition. To get the most accurate weather information, use the map button for precipitation forecasts. This feature allows you to visualize the intensity and movement of rain or snow in your area. Additionally, you can access layers for detailed weather data, including rainfall, temperature, air quality, and wind. By exploring these layers, you can gain a comprehensive understanding of the current and upcoming weather conditions.

Control Center Long Press Features

The Control Center is a hub of useful features that can be accessed with a simple long press on various icons. Here are some of the most notable long press features:

Adjust flashlight brightness to suit your needs, whether you require a dim light or a powerful beam.

to suit your needs, whether you require a dim light or a powerful beam. Copy the last calculator result for easy pasting into other apps or documents.

for easy pasting into other apps or documents. Choose specific camera settings , such as aspect ratio or timer, for better photos and videos.

, such as aspect ratio or timer, for better photos and videos. Enable the microphone for screen recordings to capture both visual and audio content.

to capture both visual and audio content. View your Shazam history to recall previously identified songs and discover new music.

to recall previously identified songs and discover new music. Scan documents directly in the Notes app, eliminating the need for third-party scanning apps.

Check your default card and last transaction in the Wallet for quick access to payment information.

Set a timer using a sliding scale for precise control over the duration.

Select specific sounds for sound recognition, such as fire alarms or doorbells, for improved accessibility.

Quick Navigation

Navigating through long lists or feeds can be time-consuming. To quickly scroll to the top of any app, simply tap the status bar at the top of the screen. This feature is especially useful when browsing social media apps or reading lengthy articles.

Messages App Shortcuts

The Messages app offers several shortcuts to streamline your communication. For quick access to your photo library, hold the plus button in the app. This allows you to easily select and send photos without navigating to the Photos app. Additionally, you can record and send voice memos by raising the phone to your ear while in the Messages app.

Photos App Features

The Photos app in iOS 17 introduces advanced features for managing and showcasing your memories. You can now identify and manage photos of people and pets with ease. By zooming in on faces, you can ensure that the app accurately recognizes individuals. Moreover, you can set key photos to highlight your favorite moments and create personalized collections.

Battery Management

Effective battery management is crucial for ensuring your iPhone lasts throughout the day. In the Settings app, you can check your battery health and see which apps are using the most power. This information helps you identify power-hungry apps and adjust your usage accordingly. By managing your battery effectively, you can extend its lifespan and avoid unexpected shutdowns.

Health App Shortcuts

The Health app allows you to track various aspects of your well-being, from physical activity to sleep patterns. To log health data points quickly, you can use Siri commands. For example, you can say, “Log my weight as 150 pounds” or “Record my blood pressure as 120/80.” This feature makes it easier to maintain a consistent record of your health metrics without manually navigating through the app.

App Switching

Switching between open apps is a frequent task that can be streamlined with a simple gesture. By swiping from the bottom center of the screen, you can quickly access the app switcher and navigate between recently used apps. In Safari, you can swipe left or right on the address bar to switch between open tabs seamlessly.

Drag and Drop

iOS 17 enhances the drag and drop functionality, allowing you to move images and URLs between apps with ease. This feature is particularly useful for multitasking and creating content. For example, you can drag a photo from the Photos app into an email or a document, or drag a URL from Safari into a note or message.

Calculator Tips

The Calculator app offers a few handy shortcuts to improve your number crunching experience. If you make a mistake while entering a digit, simply swipe left or right on the number display to delete the last digit. Additionally, you can long press on the result to copy it for easy use in other apps or calculations. By incorporating these tips into your daily iPhone usage, you can discover and use hidden features that enhance efficiency and overall usability. From weather forecasts to battery management, iOS 17 offers a wide range of tools to streamline your tasks and make the most out of your device. Embrace these tips and unlock the full potential of your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals