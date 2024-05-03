10 Amazing iPhone Features You Need to Check Out

As an iPhone user, you have at your fingertips a powerful device packed with a wide array of features designed to enhance your daily experience and boost your productivity. However, many users are not fully aware of or utilizing the full capabilities their iPhones offer. By taking advantage of these advanced functionalities, you can take your iPhone usage to the next level and streamline your daily tasks in ways you may not have realized were possible. The video below from Zollotech gives us some great tips on iPhone features that you may not know about.

One simple way to personalize your iPhone and make it truly your own is to customize your wallpaper. Beyond just picking a favorite photo, you have the ability to adjust the wallpaper to fit your screen perfectly, ensuring the image looks exactly as you want it to without any stretching or awkward cropping. Taking a few moments to dial in your wallpaper settings allows you to add a unique personal touch to your device.

The Notes app is another under-appreciated tool that offers much more than basic text entry. With integrated document scanning and annotation features, the Notes app is incredibly handy for:

Students who want to digitize handwritten notes or documents

Professionals who need to capture and mark up documents on the go

Anyone looking to cut down on paper clutter and keep important information organized digitally

Using nothing more than your iPhone’s built-in camera, you can scan physical documents, add annotations like highlights and notes, and file them away neatly in the app.

The iPhone’s Spotlight search functionality has also become much more robust, going beyond basic searches for apps, contacts, and local files. You can now use Spotlight to quickly retrieve a wealth of information and perform on-the-fly data conversions, such as:

Converting between Fahrenheit and Celsius temperatures

Calculating tip amounts based on percentages

Looking up key facts and dates for historical events

This makes Spotlight an invaluable utility for getting quick answers without having to open up a web browser or other apps.

For the shutterbugs and videographers, the iPhone’s camera settings now include the ability to lock white balance when recording video. This is a huge benefit for ensuring consistent color and preventing unwanted shifts in tone if the lighting changes mid-shoot. Coupled with the advanced editing tools built into the Photos app that let you copy and paste adjustments across multiple photos, you have everything you need to shoot and refine high-quality photos and videos, all on your iPhone.

The Photos app also makes it a breeze to organize your images using facial recognition, object identification, and manually-tagged keywords. Looking for that one specific shot among hundreds in your library becomes as simple as typing in a few search terms.

iPhone users with AirPods can take advantage of intelligent audio processing features like Live Listen and Conversation Boost. Live Listen essentially turns your iPhone into a directional mic, funneling audio directly into your AirPods. This can be a huge help in noisy environments or for users who are hard of hearing. Conversation Boost focuses the AirPods’ microphones on the person talking in front of you, making it easier to hear them clearly.

For music lovers, iOS now lets you share specific snippets of lyrics from the Music app. Instead of just sharing a link to a song, you can select certain lyrics that resonate with you and send them directly to friends. It’s a fun new way to connect over and share your favorite tunes.

Never miss an important call again with the automatic call answering option. If you can’t get to your phone in time, your iPhone can be set to pick up incoming calls for you. This is perfect for when you’re occupied with other activities like working out, cooking, driving, or wrangling kids.

Finally, the iPhone’s Health app has added an important new feature: medication tracking with drug interaction monitoring. You can log all of your medications, vitamins and supplements and the app will alert you if there are any potential conflicts between them. This safety check offers great peace of mind and is a must-use for anyone who takes multiple medications.

As you can see, the iPhone is an incredibly capable tool for managing and enhancing many aspects of your daily life. Taking a few minutes to explore and enable these powerful features is well worth the effort. Whether it’s organizing your photos, capturing important documents, sharing music, or tracking your health, your iPhone is up to the task.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



