Samsung unveil plans for 1.4 nm process technology

Samsung Electronics has this week unveiled plans for its new 1.4 nm process technology which will be entering mass production in 2027. Samsung is planning to target high-performance and low-power semiconductor markets such as HPC, automotive, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) and in order to support automotive-grade reliability, the company plans to further expand process nodes by launching 14 nm eNVM solutions in 2024 and adding 8 nm eNVM in the future.

“Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. With significant market growth in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), 5/6G connectivity and automotive applications, demand for advanced semiconductors has increased dramatically, making innovation in semiconductor process technology critical to the business success of foundry customers.”

Samsung 1.4 nm process technology

“During the event, Samsung also outlined steps its Foundry Business is taking in order to meet customers’ needs, including: foundry process technology innovation, process technology optimization for each specific applications, stable production capabilities, and customized services for customers. “The technology development goal down to 1.4 nm and foundry platforms specialized for each application, together with stable supply through consistent investment are all part of Samsung’s strategies to secure customers’ trust and support their success,” said Dr. Si-young Choi, president and head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “Realizing every customer’s innovations with our partners has been at the core of our foundry service.””

