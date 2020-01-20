Zwuits messenger, briefcase, and backpack in one

If you are searching for a versatile leather bag that can be used as a messenger, briefcase or backpack the Zwuits luggage range may be worth more investigation. Watch the video below to learn more about its construction and toxic chemical free leather used in the construction of its bags available in black, brown, midnight blue or beige.

“Hello, we’re Zwuits, a team of leather making professionals here to present our first product: the Versatile Leather Bag- a combination of authentic leather and modern design. Our focus is on creating sustainable, ethically sourced, and naturally tanned premium leather goods that are both beautiful and functional.

“Introducing our Versatile Leather Bag. We designed this multifunctional waterproof bag to be all you need for your daily carry. It easily transforms from a briefcase to a backpack or a crossbody messenger depending on your changing needs throughout the day. Our bags are made with modern machinery but hold the old-world charisma and durability that you would look for in an elegant leather bag.

