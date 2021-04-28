ZTE Blade 11 Prime launched in the US

The new ZTE Blade 11 Prime is launching in the US the handset will retail for $192 and it will be available on Visible and Yahoo mobile.

The device comes with a 6.52 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a MediaTek Helio p22 processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is equipped with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and triple cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 16 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and Android 11.

Source GSM Arena

