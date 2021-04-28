Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ZTE Blade 11 Prime launched in the US

By

ZTE Blade 11 Prime

The new ZTE Blade 11 Prime is launching in the US the handset will retail for $192 and it will be available on Visible and Yahoo mobile.

The device comes with a 6.52 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a MediaTek Helio p22 processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is equipped with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and triple cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 16 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and Android 11.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets