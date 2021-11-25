ZTE has launched their latest Axon smartphone, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition and the handset comes with a massive 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset is the first smartphone to come with 18GB of AM and 1TB of storage, The device is basically the Axon 30 Ultra with some upgrades.

The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that features a FullHD+ resolution, it also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+, it also has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handse is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features a range of different cameras.

O yje fromnt of the handwet there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 64 megapixel porttratic camera and an 8 megapixel camera.

ZTE are launching their ne Aerospace Edition smartphn in China from the 26th of November and the handsey will retail for 6,998 Yuan which is about $1095 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when ity will launch in more countries, as soon as we get some details we will let you know.

Source Fonearena

