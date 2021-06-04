ZTE Axon 30 Ultra goes on sale in the UK

ZTE has announced that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now available in the UK and Europe, the handset is also available in the USA from today.

There are two models available, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which retails for £649 and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which retails for £739.

Packing the three advanced ultra main 64MP cameras and an 8 MP periscope zoom camera, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has pushed the boundaries of mobile photography. For this flagship, the price starts at 749 USD/ 649 GBP/ 749 Euro. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is available for open-sales from June 4th.

As the photography flagship of ZTE this year, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra packs the Trinity 64MP main cameras coupled with a 60Xperiscope to deliver the best photography and videography capabilities ever seen in the Axon Series. The lens module covers 13mm-123mm equivalent focal lengths, allowing users to take full-focus photos of long shot, medium shot and close-up shot with one click.

