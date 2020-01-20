ZOTAC VR Go 3.0 wearable PC enters third generation

At CES 2020 earlier this month, ZOTAC has been showcasing their third-generation wearable PC in the form of the aptly named Zotac VR Go 3.0. Building on previous generations the wearable PC inherits the chassis and batteries from the second generation wearable and now includes NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 supported by Intel’s latest Core i7 processor, although Zotac has not yet revealed which one.

A new backpack design also comes with the VR Go 3.0 constructed from sweat proof material for easier maintenance. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Transform your VR experience and fully immerse into the virtual reality. The VR GO untethers the VR experience to let users enjoy full immersion VR without any obstacles. Unshackle from the traditional platform and strap on the freedom of the ZOTAC VR GO Backpack.”

Source: Zotac : AnandTech

