Zophia wired or wireless earphones its your choice

Zophia has created a new pair earphones that can be used both wirelessly or wire depending on your preference. The first lossless high resolution and MQA ready earphones have launched via Kickstarter and already past their required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining.

You can use the Zophia earbuds without a wired connection using Bluetooth 5.2 if desired or quickly connect them using the USB DAC cable if preferred. the USB cable is supplied with a USB-C connection allowing you to connect your earphones directly to your iPad or Android phone. However if you would like to connect them to your iPhone the company offers a handy adapter which can be purchased separately during the campaign. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $140 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates).

Wired and wireless earphones

“Zophia Wire.less Earphone combine the best of wireless and wired earphone technology into a single design. It is also the first Hi-Res earphone and MQA ready earphone augmented with wireless capabilities. You can now enjoy the convenience and tangle free operation through wireless plus the high fidelity lossless high resolution music by wired connection. Auto Switch – With our patent pending auto switch technology, it will automatically switch to the corresponding wireless or wired mode upon the connection status of the wire cable. It is so simple and elegant.”

If the Zophia crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Zophia wireless earphones project watch the promotional video below.

“To Wire or Not To Wire – Wireless earphone has become ubiquitous and lossless high resolution audio streaming are common nowadays. However, they are not readily compatible. Due to Bluetooth limited bandwidth, all your lossless Hi-Res music is compressed and downsampled.. You will need a digital wired connection to truly enjoy lossless Hi-Res audio. To wire or not to wire, that’s the question.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless earphones, jump over to the official Zophia crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

