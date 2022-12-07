Zoom rolls out new layouts for Rooms and addition enhancements

Zoom has today announced the roll-out of new layouts for its Zoom Rooms. In addition to new layouts Zoom has also announced new enhancements to its chat panel as well as enhance thumbnail views allowing you to see eye-to-eye with other participants in your Zoom call. “The days of chat notifications distracting from your presentation are now over” says Zoom.

Previously users with multiple screens in a Zoom Room had to make a choice between Speaker View and Gallery View, restricting their ability to see meeting participants while viewing the active speaker or shared content. Now with the enhance thumbnail view in Zoom Rooms users will be able to multiple screens simultaneously.

” In this view, attendees in Zoom Rooms can view every aspect of the meeting, including the shared content, the active speaker, and the meeting participants at the same time, as well as the persistent chat window and reactions. Zoom Rooms users will be able to put the thumbnail row of participants on the top or the bottom of the screen.”

New layouts for Zoom Rooms

“At Zoom, we understand that your conference room meetings are as dynamic as your work. There’s content being shared, reactions being given, chats and questions coming in — and it’s all part of the modern meeting experience. Even though you’re a master of multitasking, keeping track of all these elements can be difficult. To help you enjoy all that these meetings have to offer, we’ve released Zoom Rooms Enhanced Views, which allows you and room participants to not only more easily see shared content, and in-meeting chat messages, but also get a more engaging view of your meeting participants. “

Zoom chat panel

“The chat panel enhancement for Zoom Rooms provides a new, persistent chat window in all of our existing views, including Gallery, Active Speaker, and Thumbnail. This persistent chat window is located right next to the main window where attendees share their screen or the active speaker is presenting. “

Source : Zoom





