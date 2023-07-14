Zoom EV peer-to-peer EV sharing launched in the UK

Zoom EV is a new peer-to-peer EV-sharing platform for the UK, the company says that the platform is “Like Airbnb for electric vehicles” and electric car owners can earn revenue for their vehicles when they are not being used.

According to the press release, owners who hire their EV for two to three hours a week could earn around £250 a month of £3,000 a year, which sounds like a good way top cover some of your vehicle’s running costs.

Greg Fairbotham, founder and CEO of Zoom EV said: “EVs are becoming ever more popular and our platform is giving more people the opportunity to experience modern driving. We want to connect people with EVs that are conveniently located to them and available when they need them.

“Whether you need an EV for personal reasons such as a day out with friends or you’re going on staycation or business reasons such as travelling to a work meeting / workshop , our platform can provide the flexibility and convenience users need. We’re building a platform that caters for all types of uses that includes privately owned and dealership vehicles.

“People listing their cars can turn them into cash generators rather than having a depreciating asset sitting stationary on the driveway. It’s a win, win, win for the owner, the user and for the planet. Especially with the cost of living at the moment, it’s a great way to be offsetting rising costs easily.”

You can find out more information about the new Zoom EV peer-to-peer EV sharing platform over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Zoom EV



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals