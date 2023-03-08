Zoom attains three new certifications and attestations

Zoom has announced this week that it has acquired three new certifications and attestations in the form of the Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5), Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High, Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) and C5.

“We know organizations are facing a more complex threat landscape and stricter regulatory requirements than ever before. We’re expanding our own security initiatives and efforts as a result — and part of that means attaining certifications and attestations to make sure Zoom is on par with security standards set around the globe.”

Zoom certifications and attestations

C5

Zoom’s C5 attestation demonstrates our commitment to providing security assurance and transparency to our German customers. C5 is a government-backed attestation framework, which was introduced in Germany by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) — an organization that we previously worked with for our Common Criteria certification. C5 helps companies demonstrate operational security against common cyber attacks within the context of the German government’s “Security Recommendations for Cloud Providers” guidelines.

ENS

We strive to enable seamless and secure communication for organizations around the world, and our newly attained ENS certification helps us do that for Spain’s public sector organizations.

ENS establishes security standards that apply to Spain’s government agencies, public organizations, and service providers on which Spanish public services depend. It is regulated under the Spanish Royal Decree 3/2010 and is a compulsory requirement for central government customers in Spain. It establishes a uniform set of requirements for the sector, promotes continuous security management, and offers a reference for effective security posture in the modern day.

IRAP

IRAP provides a framework for assessing the implementation and effectiveness of an organization’s security controls against the Australian government’s security requirements. When assessed against the IRAP framework, we demonstrated that we provide the necessary controls for customers hoping to achieve effective security based on two sets of guidelines:

The Information Security Manual: Guidelines focused on helping organizations build internal security frameworks based on risk assessment.

The Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF): A set of core requirements that apply to Australian government agencies that emphasize common security standards.

Our successful IRAP assessment not only validates the relevance of our security controls but also helps customers make risk-informed decisions when using the Zoom platform.

Source : Zoom





